Barrow says Sidia Jatta should retire

President Adama Barrow has said veteran politician Sidi Jatta of PDOIS should retire from politics just as his contemporaries have done.

Speaking in Gunjur, Wuli West, where Sidia Jatta is seeking re-election to parliament, Barrow said the likes of OJ, Ousainu Darboe and Bakary Dabo have all retired and Sidia should follow suit.

Barrow, who is campaigning for the NPP candidate in the area, took offense with Sidia’s reported comments that the infrastructure projects in the area are charity. “For 20 years since he became MP here, he did not bring this kind of charity. I am proud to bring this kind of charity that will make the living condition of people better,” the president said.

