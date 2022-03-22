23.6 C
Gambia News

COURT DECLARES SABALLY’S EX PARTE MOTION HAS MERIT

By Bruce Asemota

After hearing an ex parte motion filed by Momodou Sabally, the UDP aspirant for Busumbala constituency seeking to squash IEC’s decision to reject his nomination, the high court has declared that the motion has merit and has given Mr Sabally the go-ahead to file his processes and serve the parties involved in the suit.

The ex parte motion filed by Momodou Sabally was heard on Friday by Justice A Achibonga.

After hearing the motion, the court declared that it has merit and accordingly granted leave to Momodou Sabally to file an application to quash the decision of the IEC in its rejection of his nomination to stand as UDP aspirant for Busumbala Constituency in the forthcoming National Assembly elections on the 9th April, 2022.

The High Court also ordered that motion on notice be served on the respondents in the matter so that the court can hear the main suit to determine whether it can or cannot quash the decision of the IEC.

Accordingly, the returning officer at the Independent Electoral Commission’s Brikama branch is the 1st respondent, the Chairman of the IEC is the 2nd respondent whilst the Attorney General and Minister of Justice is the 3rd respondent.

COURT DECLARES SABALLY'S EX PARTE MOTION HAS MERIT

