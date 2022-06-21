Court upholds ruling on GHOMM-gov’t property row

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The High Court has yesterday upheld its ruling between the Global Homes of Medical Missions (GHoMM) and Gambia government on a property in Brusubi.

On 29th June 2020, the court ruled in favour of GHoMM and declared that the organisation is legally occupying the property.

However, on 2nd December 2021, the government filed an affidavit of opposition asking the court to review and set aside its decision for lack of jurisdiction on the basis that the applicant is not a juristic person and lacked the legal capacity to file suit against it.

But in his ruling on the matter yesterday, Justice Achibonga rejected the state application and upheld the court’s 2020 decision. The judge said the state has not proven beyond reasonable doubt to convince the court to set aside its initial ruling. The judge declared that its ruling in favour of GHOMM is still valid.

The Mission has been at loggerheads with the police over their continuous denial to access their property, despite the court ruling confirming GHoMM as the rightful owners of the property which is allocated by the government for the construction of a five-star hotel for the 2022 OIC summit in The Gambia.