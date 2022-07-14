EX-NIA DG, 4 OTHERS SENTENCED TO DEATH

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

After spending six years on trial, accused of killing opposition UDP youth leader Solo Sandeng, a former director general of the much-feared National Intelligence Agency Yankuba Badjie and 4 others have been sentenced to death by the High Court in Banjul yesterday.

Reading a marathon judgement that took her the whole day and into the night, Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara found Badjie, Sheikh Omar Jeng, Baboucarr Sallah, Masireh Tamba and Lamin Darboe guilty of murder. Meanwhile, Lamin Sanyang, the doctor who prepared the death certificate, was sentenced to ten years for forgery.

However, the court also acquitted and discharged Haruna Susso from all charges.

The case started in 2017 with 9 accused persons but one of them Louis Gomez the 2nd accused died in remand while Yusupha Jammeh the 6th accused, had earlier on been set free. The men were on trial for the murder of Solo Sandeng who was arrested alongside other members of the opposition UDP after they protested for electoral reforms in April 2016.