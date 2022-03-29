Gambia conquers Africa, qualifies to Commonwealth Games

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s male beach volleyball players continue to write history with another milestone. The team beat South Africa in the final of the African beach volleyball championship in Accra yesterday. With the same baton the country also qualifies to the Commonwealth Games in men’s beach volleyball taking the only spot available for Africa.

Last night, Gambia National Olympic Committee and the volleyball federation greeted the victory of the Gambian team calling it a new chapter in the success story of volleyball.