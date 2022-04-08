Gambia elects parliament tomorrow

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Elections for The Gambia’s 53-seat National Assembly will be held tomorrow between 8am and 5pm. Some 247 candidates are in the run for the 53 seats. The IEC said all logistics are in place and the process would be free and fair. The biggest parties, the governing National Peoples Party and the United Democratic Party sponsored the largest number of candidates, 40 and 48, respectively, while the rest are competing about half and far less.

Meanwhile, the Clerk of House has announced that the 6th legislature would be sworn-in on 14 April.