27.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, April 8, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Gambia elects parliament tomorrow

0
- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Elections for The Gambia’s 53-seat National Assembly will be held tomorrow between 8am and 5pm. Some 247 candidates are in the run for the 53 seats. The IEC said all logistics are in place and the process would be free and fair. The biggest parties, the governing National Peoples Party and the United Democratic Party sponsored the largest number of candidates, 40 and 48, respectively, while the rest are competing about half and far less.
Meanwhile, the Clerk of House has announced that the 6th legislature would be sworn-in on 14 April.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGDC says CepRass opinion poll not credible
Next articleTravellers stranded as health workers strike
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

Name: Samba Nying - CAOccupation: TeacherMarrital status: Married, with 3 childrenTribe: SerrerReligion: IslamFavourite pastimes: Football, Real Madrid supporterEducation: Kerr Cherno Lower Basic School,Kerr Cherno...

Gambia abstains at UN Russia suspension vote

Jawara Foundation launched with 2500 bags of rice, sugar Ramadan gifts

Travellers stranded as health workers strike

Gambia elects parliament tomorrow

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions