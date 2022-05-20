GRTS installs new TV transmitter at Abuko

- Advertisement -

The Management of the Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) has announced it is putting into service a new transmitter at its Abuko station tomorrow.

In this connection, the television frequency from Abuko will change from 223.25 MHZ to 233.25 MHZ, a statement from the national broadcaster said yesterday.

It also stated that GRTS television will continue to be available on its satellite platform using Eutelsat Satellite E16A and parameters of this satellite remain the same.

“Viewers without a satellite dish will still be able to watch GRTS using the normal outdoor/indoor antennas,” the statement concluded.