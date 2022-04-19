Janjangbureh NAM vows to remain independent

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The new National Assembly member for Janjangbureh, Omar ‘Jatto’ Jammeh, has vowed to remain independent throughout his term and will defend whatever is in the interest of The Gambia. Last week, a key aide to President Barrow and strategist for his party, Seedy Njie, said the majority of the independent candidates who got elected are in fact members of his party.

However, Omar Jammeh said he is not one of them.

“I was elected as an independent and I will remain independent. Nothing can change that simply because I am not here all by myself. I was elected by people so for those reasons, I want to respect their verdict and their verdict is I remain elected independent to the end,” he told The Standard shortly after being sworn in on Thursday.

Jammeh said the Gambia is at “a critical stage and this batch of parliamentarians should pull it out of the hole it is right now. We cannot afford to fail this country.”

He said as part of promises to his electorate, he will ensure that the rejected draft constitution is tabled again and passed to replace the 1997 constitution.

“I believe my victory is not just for the people of Janjangbureh alone but the Gambia, especially the young people of this country. So I shall serve the interest of this country at all cost,” he said.