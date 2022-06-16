Man, 20, charged with abduction and defilement of 16-year-old

- Advertisement -

By Binta A Bah

Prosecutors in Banjul have yesterday charged a 20-year-old man with abduction and defilement.

Ebrima Jallow is standing trial on a two-count charge, accused of abducting and defiling a 16-year-old girl in 2021.

According to prosecutors, Jallow took the victim from her parents’ house without their consent in Fajikunda. He is further accused of having sex with her under coercive circumstance.

However, when the case was mentioned before Justice Bakre of the high court annex in Banjul, the accused was not in court to take plea.

The prosecutor, Saikou Lamin Jobarteh, said they do not know the whereabouts of Jallow but informed the judge that he was remanded by the Bundung Magistrates’ Court where he was first arraigned before the case was transferred to the high court.

According to Jobarteh, the prisons department said they do not have that name with that offence in their custody.

Meanwhile, the judge has adjourned the case until July to enable the prosecutors to bring the accused in court.