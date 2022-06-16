27.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, June 16, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Man, 20, charged with abduction and defilement of 16-year-old

0
- Advertisement -

By Binta A Bah

Prosecutors in Banjul have yesterday charged a 20-year-old man with abduction and defilement.
Ebrima Jallow is standing trial on a two-count charge, accused of abducting and defiling a 16-year-old girl in 2021.
According to prosecutors, Jallow took the victim from her parents’ house without their consent in Fajikunda. He is further accused of having sex with her under coercive circumstance.
However, when the case was mentioned before Justice Bakre of the high court annex in Banjul, the accused was not in court to take plea.
The prosecutor, Saikou Lamin Jobarteh, said they do not know the whereabouts of Jallow but informed the judge that he was remanded by the Bundung Magistrates’ Court where he was first arraigned before the case was transferred to the high court.
According to Jobarteh, the prisons department said they do not have that name with that offence in their custody.
Meanwhile, the judge has adjourned the case until July to enable the prosecutors to bring the accused in court.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePresident Barrow receives diplomats across the globe
Next articleJustice Jaiteh recuses from Penny Appeal case
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Assan Ceesay signs for Lecce

Unsurprisingly, Gambia international striker Assan Ceesay has quitted FC Zurich. The 28-year-old signed for Lecce in the Italian Serie A.Ceesay, who is fondly called...

FORMER GFF DEPUTY SG ENDORSES KABA

The stalled process of UN Security Council reform

What do we know about the causes of male infertility?Why addressing male infertility is so...

Impact of crisis prevails on underlying risk factors

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions