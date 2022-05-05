Man stabbed to death in Lamin on Koriteh day

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

A 23-year-old man Yahya Njie, a driver, was allegedly stabbed to death by one Lamin Demba, sources told The Standard yesterday.

Our source said the suspect Lamin Demba is currently on the run.

Confirming the sad news to The Standard yesterday Musa Njie, who claimed to be the father of the victim, said he did not know what happened between the two men.

“I was sitting with my friends on Koriteh day around 11 to 12 in the night when I was informed about my son lying in the street in a pool of blood.

I quickly rushed to find him bleeding from the head and rushed him to Banjulinding Health Centre. We were first asked to report it to the police who gave us a note to take back to the health centre where we were referred to Kanifing General Hospital,” he said.

He said his son was admitted at Kanifing until Tuesday before being transferred to Ndemban in Bakau where he died.