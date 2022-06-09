27.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, June 10, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

MDs at SSHFC, GPPA, GAMPOST swap positions

2329
- Advertisement -

Kerr Fatou has yesterday reported that there was a minor reshuffle in the parastatals with three managing directors swapping positions.
The popular online news portal said the managing director of Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation, Abdoulie Tambedou, has been moved to GAMPOST while Foday Jaiteh, who he replaced, will take over at Gambia Public Procurement Authority.
Meanwhile, Saloum Malang, who was the managing director at the Gambia Public Procurement Authority, takes over at SSHFC.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGambia Participates reiterates call for anti-corruption bill
Next article‘Jammeh-era crimes cannot be prosecuted in Gambian courts’
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Gambian bikers in charity ride decorated

Press release The Gambia High Commission in London on Thursday awarded a Certificate of Recognition to Ebra Taal and Assan Saine for representing the Gambia...

Momodou Bojang joins Hibs on loan

GINA BASS IS THE FASTEST WOMAN IN AFRICA

Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

Nonviolence or nonexistence

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions