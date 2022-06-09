MDs at SSHFC, GPPA, GAMPOST swap positions

- Advertisement -

Kerr Fatou has yesterday reported that there was a minor reshuffle in the parastatals with three managing directors swapping positions.

The popular online news portal said the managing director of Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation, Abdoulie Tambedou, has been moved to GAMPOST while Foday Jaiteh, who he replaced, will take over at Gambia Public Procurement Authority.

Meanwhile, Saloum Malang, who was the managing director at the Gambia Public Procurement Authority, takes over at SSHFC.