New Communications & Digital Economy minister appointed

By Awa Macalo

After nearly two months of waiting, the president, Adama Barro, has finally appointed a minister for the newly created Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

A statement from the seat of power Friday announced Ousman Bah as the new minister.

In May this year, while announcing the new cabinet after his re-election, the president decoupled the Ministry of Information and Communications Infrastructure.

Ebrima Sillah, who was information minister, was moved to works while Lamin Queen Jammeh replaced him.

The new ministry, Communications and Digital Economy, has since been vacant with Ebrima Sillah overseeing it.

Ousman Bah, whose appointment took effect on Friday, 24th June 2022, was the Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Institute of Hardware Technology (IIHT) Gambia Limited.

“Mr. Bah has over 20 years of corporate work experience at the Executive level in the Telecommunications and Fin-Tech industries. He served in Managerial and in Executive positions and became Division Executive Leader of Heartland Payment Systems, Managing Director of Pure Energies, and Vice President of Bank of America Small Business.

Mr. Bah holds a BS in Information Technology from the University of Phoenix, in 2004, an MSc in Systems and Networking Management, and an MBA in Business Administration from the Golden Gate University of California,” a press release from State House said.

After Mr Bah’s appointment, the president has just one more vacant ministry; TRADE, which finance minister Seedy Keita is overseeing.