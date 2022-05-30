29.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, May 30, 2022
New Refela Africa president Rohey Lowe arrives to a hero’s welcome

By Lamin Cham

The new president of the Network of Local Elected Women of Africa, Refela, Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe Saturday arrived to a tumultuous welcome at the Banjul airport by a massive crowd comprising BCC staff and party supporters led by deputy party leader, Aji Yam Secka and national president, Aja Yamundaw Yarboe.

The mayor won a keenly contested election for the leadership of Refela Africa in Kisumu, Kenya last week during the 9th edition of the Africities Summit.

Speaking to journalists on arrival, Mayor Lowe paid tribute to all the African women leaders who trusted her to take the leadership of the body. She said she will work to continue and even expand the lofty ideals, principles and objectives of Refela so that its effect is felt by the common and ordinary woman wherever she may be in rural Africa.

Madam Lowe said her election is a combination of the efforts of all Gambians from President Adama Barrow and the Gambia government to her colleagues in the UDP led by her father Ousainu Darboe, the BCC staff, the media and the ordinary Gambian people under the national Refela chapter.

 Mayor Lowe said her election symbolizes the need for Gambians to set aside politics and promote national interest because that is what would enhance and empower Gambians aspiring to take positions in international organisations.

The mayor was escorted in a long convoy to meet UDP leader Ousainu Darboe at his Pipeline residence and then her mother, before meeting supporters at her neighborhood in Kotu.

