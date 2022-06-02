Slain NAO staff’s brother testifies in murder trial

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Abdou Jarju, a banker and brother of Ousman Jarju, the slain National Audit Office staff, has opened the prosecution’s case in the murder trial of three men suspected of killing his brother.

The suspects: Hardim Jeng, Muhammed Njie and Muhammed Touray are charged with conspiracy to commit felony and murder of Ousman Jarju, an official of the National Audit Office on the 8th September, 2021 around Palma Rima hotel.

Abdou Jarju testified that it was around 8pm when he received a call from one Lamin Jaiteh, a relative that Ousman had been stabbed with a knife around Senegambia and taken to Kanifing General Hospital.

Abdou Jarju revealed that upon receipt of the news, he rushed to the hospital, where he met his elder brother already dead and was lying face up with a vest and his shoes off.

The witness said his brother was stabbed on his ribs by the attackers.

Hearing continues.