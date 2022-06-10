Speaker Jatta says coups threatening African society

- Advertisement -

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Honourable Fabakary Tombong Jatta, has told Ecowas parliamentarians that unconstitutional seizure of power has been threatening African societies.

Honourable Jatta was speaking yesterday at the opening of the first ordinary session of the 2022 legislative year of the Ecowas Parliament in Abuja, Nigeria.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to report that in the last six years, The Gambia has conducted two Presidential and two Parliamentary elections, all of which were peaceful, free, and fair. The outcome of those elections not only reflected the will of The Gambian people, but also clearly demonstrates that sovereign power of nations resides in the people and democracy must be the principle on which the art of statecraft is anchored.

- Advertisement -

In this regard, the Government, and people of The Gambia condemn in the strongest terms the unconstitutional seizure of political power through coup de tats which is threatening the very fabric of our society. This also includes those leaders who rely on support in Parliament to amend their constitutions to accord themselves extended term limits against the will of their people.

If we want to sustain economic prosperity, peace, and stability in our sub region, we must take note that governance must be based on the pillars of justice, accountability, and probity and most importantly, the expressed will of the people must be sought and respected,” Honourbale Jatta told colleagues.

He added that violent extremism, which has been on the rise in the continent, ought to be collectively fought to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Africa.

- Advertisement -

“On the issue of violent extremism, all hands should be on deck to address this menace as it is destroying lives and livelihoods in our subregion. This calls for closer collaboration among member states and sharing of critical information to put this ugly menace into the dustbin of history,” he said.