Suspects in Audit staff’s killing deny murder

By Bruce Asemota

Hardim Jeng, Muhammed Njie and Muhammed Touray, charged with the murder of Ousman Jarju, an official of the National Audit Office, have yesterday pleaded not guilty before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul.

Ousman Jarju was attacked and killed on the 8th September, 2021 around Palma-Rima hotel.

The prosecution, led by senior state counsel Patrick Gomez, sought for an adjournment to call witnesses to prove the charge against the accused persons.