VP TOURAY LAUDS ‘EMERGENCE OF NEW INDUSTRY IN GAMBIA’  

By Alagie Manneh

Vice President Isatou Touray yesterday embarked on a familarisation tour of the stalls, facilities and products on show at this year’s GCCI’s new Trade Fair grounds in Brusubi.

The vice president and her entourage visited numerous stalls and spoke at length with stall operators regarding their products and services, including some of the challenges they are encountering.

It is the 15th edition of GCCI’s International Trade Fair, with local and international entrepreneurs exhibiting their products.

According to GCCI, more than 90 percent of the businesses at this year’s fair are Gambian. A dedicated pavilion for youths has also been installed at the fair.

The Trade Fair is the leading business exhibition event in the country. It creates a platform for enterprises to network and promote their goods and services to the public.

Entrepreneurs and other businesses exhibit farming and other natural products, herbal medicines, clothing, and range of other goods and services.

Speaking to journalists after a two-hour tour of the facilities, VP Touray acknowledged the challenges confronting small enterprises and entrepreneurs in the country.

According to her, there is an emergence of a new industry in The Gambia responding to the global order.

“The standards and qualities have been established. What we need to do now is to support and engage the producers.”

She urged the trade ministry, GIEPA and other stakeholders to chart a way forward for local enterprises to thrive.