City of Banjul
Monday, May 11, 2020
Gambia now has 20 Covid-19 cases

By Omar Bah

The Ministry Health has confirmed that two people in their twenties have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of cases in the country to 20.
The acting director of health services, Dr Mustapha Bittaye last Friday revealed that: “Two new laboratory confirmed cases have been registered, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in the country to 20. One of the 2 cases is the first case registered in Western 2 Region. Both cases are in their twenties but were taken into quarantine in different circumstances. While one has been in quarantine for being a close contact of the 11th case, the other was taken into quarantine on account of recently returning to the country from Senegal.

“One of the previously reported probable cases has tested negative after being re-sampled. He is still required to complete his mandatory quarantine period. Out of a total of 77 test results received, 75 were negative and 2 tested positive for COVID-19 whereas 5 persons were newly taken into quarantine (3 from CRR and 2 from Serekunda – all close contacts of confirmed cases).”

Bittaye said 6 people were discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 upon completion of the mandatory quarantine period.
“Follow-up period for 22 low-risk contacts has elapsed without any of them exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19. As such they will no longer be followed. The country currently has 100 persons under quarantine; 10 active cases and 2 probable cases,” he explained.

