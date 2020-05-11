29 C
City of Banjul
Monday, May 11, 2020
type here...
News

UK aid continues to protect 6,000 Commonwealth Veterans through coronavirus pandemic

31
UK
- Advertisement -

· UK aid is supporting Commonwealth veterans and widows living in poverty in developing countries with two healthy meals a day.

· Coronavirus is the biggest threat the world has collectively faced in decades, with many Commonwealth veterans staying at home to stay safe. The Commonwealth Veterans Programme has quickly adjusted to register staff as essential workers, so they can continue to deliver the meals to people in their homes, while observing social distancing.

· The Commonwealth Veterans Programme supports over 6,000 veterans and widows, many of whom served in World War II, across 29 countries, including The Gambia Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ghana and Zimbabwe

- Advertisement -

· Last year, DFID provided 12,000 meals to veterans living below the poverty line.
· The Commonwealth Veterans Programme is a joint partnership between the Department for International Development and The Royal Commonwealth Ex Services League (RCEL), to which the UK government has committed £11.8m.
International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:
“We owe a tremendous amount to our Commonwealth veterans, and it is absolutely right the UK, in the name of the British people, is supporting those who bravely made such sacrifices for our country.

“On this VE Day, I am proud to say we have taken steps to make sure these veterans continue to receive vital support. As the world deals with the coronavirus epidemic, this helping hand is needed now more than ever.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEuropean Union continues to provide much-needed cash-transfers to vulnerable communities in this harsh Covid-19 crisis
Next articleGambia now has 20 Covid-19 cases
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

APRC Threatens To Sue Gov’t Over Seized Assets

By Omar Bah The leader of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction has warned that the former ruling party will be left with...
Read more
News

SK Jaiteh gives over D0.5M goods to NBR, LRR

By Omar Bah Salifu K Jaiteh, a prominent Gambian businessman and managing director of SK Jaiteh & Sons, on Saturday donated 70 bales of second...
Read more
News

Minority Leader reacts to GDC’s call for NRP’s deregistration

By Momodou Justice Darboe The Minority Leader of the National Assembly and member of the National Reconciliation Party has reacted to the opposition GDC youth...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

bojang

What Next For The Wafu Banjul Secretariat?

There are increasing concern that the Office of the West Africa Football Union WAFU Zone A could be moved from The Gambia now that...
holy Quran

The greatest miracle: When the Quran talks about the Muslim Holy Book

untittled 6

Ten tips on COVID-19 you need to know

Letter2Editor

Letters: National day of prayers

Standard place hold 1

The numbers are scary

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions