29 C
City of Banjul
Monday, May 11, 2020
type here...
News

Minority Leader reacts to GDC’s call for NRP’s deregistration

352
jallow
- Advertisement -

By Momodou Justice Darboe

The Minority Leader of the National Assembly and member of the National Reconciliation Party has reacted to the opposition GDC youth leader MC Cham, who wanted the IEC to deregister parties such as the NRP for not meeting requirements.
In his reaction, Samba Jallow said he would not sit by and watch the NRP violate the laws of the country to a point where it would be deregistered.

Jallow further described the GDC’s accusation against his party as a serious allegation, arguing that the GDC is not enlightened about electoral laws.
“NRP survived for 22 years and it is one of the most participatory parties when it comes to elections in this country. For the 22 years, all political parties boycotted elections but the NRP never gave up with Jammeh. We contested elections every where against Jammeh even we were going to lose. So, I think the information from the GDC can only be their lack of understanding of the laws that establish a political party,” he said.

- Advertisement -

When asked to respond to talks in town that NRP has been severely compromised to the point that its leader has been touting the party’s surrender to President Adama Barrow, Jallow stated: “You see, those are people’s opinions. They have right to their opinions but I’m a member of parliament representing the NRP. You have another four members also. We are actively in governance. We have our five National Assembly Members, we have our chairmen, we went to congress and selected our chairmen and all our structures are in place.So, for anyone to say NRP is compromised is just their opinion,” he concluded.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGambia now has 20 Covid-19 cases
Next articleSK Jaiteh gives over D0.5M goods to NBR, LRR
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

APRC Threatens To Sue Gov’t Over Seized Assets

By Omar Bah The leader of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction has warned that the former ruling party will be left with...
Read more
News

SK Jaiteh gives over D0.5M goods to NBR, LRR

By Omar Bah Salifu K Jaiteh, a prominent Gambian businessman and managing director of SK Jaiteh & Sons, on Saturday donated 70 bales of second...
Read more
News

Gambia now has 20 Covid-19 cases

By Omar Bah The Ministry Health has confirmed that two people in their twenties have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of cases in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

bojang

What Next For The Wafu Banjul Secretariat?

There are increasing concern that the Office of the West Africa Football Union WAFU Zone A could be moved from The Gambia now that...
holy Quran

The greatest miracle: When the Quran talks about the Muslim Holy Book

untittled 6

Ten tips on COVID-19 you need to know

Letter2Editor

Letters: National day of prayers

Standard place hold 1

The numbers are scary

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions