SK Jaiteh gives over D0.5M goods to NBR, LRR

By Omar Bah

Salifu K Jaiteh, a prominent Gambian businessman and managing director of SK Jaiteh & Sons, on Saturday donated 70 bales of second hand clothes worth D473, 000 and D40, 000 cash to communities in North Bank and Lower River regions.

The donated bales of second hand clothes and cash were handed to the two chairmen of the regions.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Salifu Jaiteh said he is always happy to assist the needy, adding that Gambian businessmen should not look at making profit only.

“I am glad to give you the little thing I have as part of my contribution to contain the spread of Covid-19 in your various regions. It may be small but I think it can make a little impact,” he said.

Jaiteh, who is also the Cyprus Honorary Consul in The Gambia said he has been personally giving support to needy Gambians for the past 35 years.

He used the opportunity to express his commitment to continue giving support to the prisons, and other sectors.

The chairman of Kerewan Area Council, Molamin IL Bojang said the donation is greatly appreciated.

“We really appreciate it. I have no doubt that it will go a long way in helping my people during these difficult times. It is not a secret that the coronavirus has seriously impacted people’s lives,” he added.

Landing B Sanneh, the chairman of Mansakonko Area Council, said the donation is a very symbolic one “bearing in mind that it is coming from one of us. The businessman involved is indeed a household name in the sub-region but also, he is a serving councilor in NBR representing the business community”.

“We expressed our heartfelt gratitude to Mr Jaiteh and pray to God to give him long life and upgrade his business. We also want to use this opportunity to urge other business owners to remember the provinces in their goodwill gestures. I also want to personally urge all Gambians to take the Covid-19 WHO guidelines very seriously,” he said.

He assured Mr Jaiteh that the donated sum and secondhand clothes will reach the beneficiaries.