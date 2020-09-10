Gambia reports 18 new cases, no deaths in 6 days

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

The Gambia yesterday reported the lowest number recorded since the surge of Covid-19 cases in July.

According to the situation report, the 18 new cases with no deaths took the total number of confirmed cases in country to 3,293.

There were no deaths recorded for six days as the number of deaths still stands at 99 since Friday.

The country currently has 1,734 active cases, 122 people in quarantine, 403 probably cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.0%.

The total number of recoveries is 1,460.