27 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, September 10, 2020
type here...
News

Elegance Magazine is back with Sir Dawda Special

98
elegence
- Advertisement -

Glossy Gambian affairs Magazine Elegance, is back after a six-month break following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic with a special edition on the Father of the Nation, Sir Dawda Jawara who died one year ago. The Magazine carries exciting features of many untold stories about The Gambia’s first president, his time and achievements.

It also contains testimonies from his family, friends and tributes from Gambian active voices such as Siga Jagne, Musa Jeng, among others and a fascinating rare interview with his widow Lady Chilel, who, for the first time spoke exclusively to Elegance pouring out her heart in recollecting a life partner.

- Advertisement -

Hear her: “When I observed that he wasn’t breathing, the family hid that from me, until Dr Njaimeh walked me to the door to say unfortunately, I don’t want to say this but we have lost our father (cried)”.

His son, Dawda Jr, similarly gives a memory of his father, saying: “Many people may not know this, but he was very humorous and it was great fun to be with him”.

Also featured in the magazine is Sir Dawda’s last chief of protocol Ebou Ndure, who remarked: “Sir Dawda was a perfect gentleman, a man of substance, good etiquette, savoir-vivre, and full of wisdom.”

Elegance Magazine is published in London by Chilel Sarr and will soon be available on the newsstand in The Gambia. It is already on sale in London and can be seen at www.elagance.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGambia reports 18 new cases, no deaths in 6 days
Next articleMarket Union accepts gov’t plea for now
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

EXPERTS SAY LACK OF POLITICAL WILL PROLONGS ECOMIG’S STAY

By Omar Bah In the wake of the recent request by the Gambia government for the West African troops, Ecomig, to stay until 2021, The...
Read more
News

Top lawyers condemn US over ICC sanctions

By Omar Bah Gambian politician and lawyer Mai Fatty has joined Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana to condemn the United States' decision to sanction the International...
Read more
News

Market Union accepts gov’t plea for now

By Amadou Jadama The Gambia Market Union has accepted the Gambia Government's appeal for patience, but insisted that if government fails to fulfill its promise,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Untitled 1

EXPERTS SAY LACK OF POLITICAL WILL PROLONGS ECOMIG’S STAY

By Omar Bah In the wake of the recent request by the Gambia government for the West African troops, Ecomig, to stay until 2021, The...
Fatou Bensouda

Top lawyers condemn US over ICC sanctions

market

Market Union accepts gov’t plea for now

elegence

Elegance Magazine is back with Sir Dawda Special

Dr Samateh

Gambia reports 18 new cases, no deaths in 6 days

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions