27 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, September 10, 2020
type here...
News

Market Union accepts gov’t plea for now

207
market
- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Gambia Market Union has accepted the Gambia Government’s appeal for patience, but insisted that if government fails to fulfill its promise, the Union will go ahead with their sit-down strike on 21 September.

- Advertisement -

This agreement came yesterday when the Market Union executive members convened a meeting at Latrikunda Market in response to government’s press release calling on them to exercise patience.

The Union last week wrote a petition to President Adama Barrow, urging him to allow the markets to operate from 7am to 5pm or else they will stop all businesses through out the country.

Speaking to The Standard shortly after the meeting, Pa Jabbi Gassama, the chairman of the Gambia Market Union Task Force Committee, said: “We had an executive meeting today regarding the press release issued by the Gambia government. We understand that this is the second time the government is promising us; the first one was when they said by Monday, we will hear something from them and that one has failed. So we had an executive meeting today, and there was lot of push and pull between the executives but the conclusion is for us to agree and wait until the next regulations  come on conditions that if the government fails to fulfill their promise, we are going to do our sit down strike on the 21st of this m

- Advertisement -
Previous articleElegance Magazine is back with Sir Dawda Special
Next articleTop lawyers condemn US over ICC sanctions
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

EXPERTS SAY LACK OF POLITICAL WILL PROLONGS ECOMIG’S STAY

By Omar Bah In the wake of the recent request by the Gambia government for the West African troops, Ecomig, to stay until 2021, The...
Read more
News

Top lawyers condemn US over ICC sanctions

By Omar Bah Gambian politician and lawyer Mai Fatty has joined Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana to condemn the United States' decision to sanction the International...
Read more
News

Elegance Magazine is back with Sir Dawda Special

Glossy Gambian affairs Magazine Elegance, is back after a six-month break following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic with a special edition on the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Untitled 1

EXPERTS SAY LACK OF POLITICAL WILL PROLONGS ECOMIG’S STAY

By Omar Bah In the wake of the recent request by the Gambia government for the West African troops, Ecomig, to stay until 2021, The...
Fatou Bensouda

Top lawyers condemn US over ICC sanctions

market

Market Union accepts gov’t plea for now

elegence

Elegance Magazine is back with Sir Dawda Special

Dr Samateh

Gambia reports 18 new cases, no deaths in 6 days

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions