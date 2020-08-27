Gambia sees slowdown of Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths reported

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

Following a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, The Gambia reported slight drop of cases in a single day and three deaths.

According to the yesterday situation report, 22 new cases took the total number of Covid-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 2,708.

The 3 new deaths recorded took the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 93 since March.

The median age, at death, of the three deceased cases (two females and one male) is 60 years (range: 51 to 76 years).

The country currently has 2,004 active cases, 31 people in quarantine, and 220 probably cases.