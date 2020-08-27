25 C
City of Banjul
Friday, August 28, 2020
type here...
Sports

CLUBS, ASSOCS TO MEET OVER COVID-FUNDS SATURDAY

32
sport
- Advertisement -

Following the Gambia Football Federation’s explanation of how they intend to disburse the Fifa and Caf Covid-19 relief funds, stakeholders have announced they will meet over it Saturday.

A notice announcing the proposed meeting was posted on different platforms shared by football stakeholders including club and allied association officials. The meeting is scheduled for 10 am Saturday at the Semega-Janneh Hall in Serekunda East at which, our source stated, only one fully masked representative from each entity is invited in respect of the Covid-19 decongestion and social distancing protocols.

- Advertisement -

The Standard contacted one club official who said the meeting will avail the members to harmonise concerns over the GFF plan with a view to meeting the executive committee over them.

While our source would not say what specifically are their concerns, The Standard has heard first hand information from several club presidents who are not happy with certain allocations in the proposal. The GFF intended to spend D67milliion on all stakeholders male or female, as well as another D25million on female football alone.

However, the devil is in the details. Some stakeholders out rightly condemned any suggestion to use the money on national team matters or payment of supposed sitting allowance debts to standing committee members.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe repats
Next articleGambia sees slowdown of Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths reported
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

FIFA COVID-19 relief fund plan

1. Objectives The objective of the GFF (FIFA Covid-19 Relief) plan is to ensure the judicious distribution of the FIFA grant to the football family...
Read more
Sports

KAMARA DECLARES HE IS NOT GAMBIAN

By Omar Jatta Hassane Kamara has finally put to bed any assumption surrounding his improbable Gambian heritage, after declaring he is not actually a Gambian. Responding...
Read more
Sports

GAMBIA RESUMES QUALIFIERS AGAINST GABON IN NOVEMBER

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced the new international calendar for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 Fifa World...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

kebba

GROUP SEEKS JAIL-TERM FOR PEOPLE ENGAGED IN TRIBAL INSULTS

By Omar Bah   Operation No To Tribalism, a non-partisan movement formed by Gambians from all walks of life, has vowed to tackle tribalism and tribal...
jawara 1

Sir Dawda remembered, a year after passing

yankuba 1

Yankuba debunks his orderly and driver’s testimony

gadgets

Bwiam hospital gets 3 incubators worth D4.8M �

samateh

Gambia sees slowdown of Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths reported

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions