Regional football associations renew loyalty Bajo

As the first canon is fired for the August national football elections with the emergence of challenger Sadibou Kamaso last week, regional football associations (RFAs) have retracted with a qualified note of support for incumbent GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo, who is expected to run for another term

The presidents of WCR, LRR, NBR, CRR and URR regional football associations wrote a joint letter expressing their appreciation of what they called the great achievements in the country’s football under Bajo culminating in the country’s first ever qualification to the Afcon finals in 70 years and its sixth-place finish in Cameroon.

According to the letter posted on the GFF Facebook page, the RFAs also praised “the giant steps” taken by Bajo’s leadership in capacity building initiatives across all spheres of the domestic game as well as the absolute decentralisation of football with provincial teams now playing in the national league system for the first time in history.

They further stated that as members of the GFF executive committee, they fully participate in the decision-making processes.

The five RFA presidents finally stressed the need to remain focused in securing a place in the next Afcon in Cote d’ Ivoire but at the same time reassuring Mr Bajo of their unflinching loyalty and commitment to the course they all started together.