Gambia supports Kenya’s Raila for AU Commission chairman

By Brian Oruta

Star, Kenya

President Adama Barrow announced at Kenya’s State House on Thursday that The Gambia is backing the bid of Kenya’s Raila Odinga to become the next president of the African Union Commission.

President Barrow was in Nairobi where he was hosted by President William Ruto as the chief guest at the Jamhuri Day Celebrations held at Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum in Nairobi County.

“I wish to announce that The Gambia will support the candidature of our brother Raila Odinga,” he said.

His endorsement comes as a big boost to Raila’s campaign to lead the continental body.

Raila is battling for the AUC chairmanship alongside Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar.

The three are expected to face off in a live debate that will be televised across the continent on Friday night.

The Africa Leadership Debate or Mjadala Afrika Leadership debate will start from 7pm to 9pm East Africa Time.

The debate provides candidates an opportunity to outline their vision of how they would lead the transformation of Africa.

The engagement to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will be televised in all the six official working languages of the AU – English, French, Arabic, Portugues, Spanish and Swahili.

“The debate will be conducted by the two moderators who will address questions to the candidates in French and English,” a communication from AU says.

Moderators will then collate questions from the public and relay the same to the candidates.

In his manifesto, Raila had pledged massive infrastructural transformation, enhancing intra-African trade as well as financial independence.

The former Kenyan prime minister also promised gender equity and equality as well as agricultural transformation. The elections are in the February.

Overview

Meanwhile, in a related matter, Gambia’s State House has given an overview of President Barrow’s visit to Kenya saying he observed the jumu’ah prayers at a Nairobi Mosque on Friday.

The Gambian leader visited the Ken-Gen Geothermal Power Plant, recognised as the second largest in the world with a production capacity of 800 megawatts.

He also met representatives of Gambian students bin Kenya led by Abdou Rahim Jallow, a PhD student in civil engineering.

The president also visited a model affordable housing scheme designed for low-income earners and residents of slums.

The construction site employs approximately 3,000 people each day. Reflecting on the visit, President Barrow expressed appreciation for the project’s potential to improve the lives of disadvantaged citizens, considering it a source of inspiration.

President Barrow’s official delegation to Kenya included Mod Ceesay, minister and chief of staff; Jainaba Jagne, the outgoing Gambian ambassador to the African Union; and Ousman Sowe, director general of the State Intelligence Services.