Gambia Target Biggest Olympic Participation In History

The Gambia is fighting in all corners to qualify a big team to the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Recently, athletics queen Gina Bass who has since qualified, caused a sensation around Europe conquering IAAF indoormeetings in France and Germany. Gina is already the current 200 meters champion in Africa.

Another Gambian sport with good prospects to qualify is beach volleyball.

Over the weekend two members of the Gambia national volleyball B Team, Amadou Jarju and JaharaKoita left for Doha, Qatar for a three-week international training camp.

Officials at both The Gambia national Olympic committee GNOC and the volleyball federation said the duo are being prepared for the Group C Olympic beach volleyball qualifiers to be hosted in Banjul from March 12th to the 16th.

The training camp is facilitated by the Qatar volleyball federation andthe GNOCin collaboration with from The Gambia volleyball federation.

The Gambia madeinternational headlinesin beach volleyball after the country won gold at last year’s African Games in Morocco. Officials are keen to build on that achievement with a ticket to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

Meanwhile the Gambia national boxing team has just arrived in Dakar for an Olympic qualifier starting this week.