Two Gambians Veronic Malack, the GFF women football coordinator and Ba Lamin Ceesay, a finance manager at the GFF have been appointed to serve in the West African Football Union Wafu Zone A.

Veronic will serve as women’s development manager while Ceesay is the finance member.

The two positions are among five recently made in the secretariat which has now fully functional in Banjul where Zone A headquarters is based.