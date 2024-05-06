Aminata Barrow shines at African swimming championship

- Advertisement -

Aminata Barrow, a US-based Gambian breaststroker has put up a remarkable race in the women’s 200 breaststroke finals, in the ongoing African aquatic championship in Angola, marking a historic moment for Gambian swimming.

Having qualified from the heats, Barrow delivered a stellar performance in the finals, finishing in the 4th position (with a season best timing of 2:38.29), dropping over four seconds from the heat timing.

Her achievement makes her the first Gambian swimmer to reach such heights in a prestigious competition of this magnitude.

- Advertisement -

Barrow’s remarkable feat has garnered widespread recognition and celebration, with many hailing her as a focused and serious rising star in swimming. Her performance highlights her individual talent and signals a bright future for Gambian swimming on the international stage.

“The Gambia proudly celebrates Aminata Barrow’s remarkable achievement and looks forward to witnessing her continued success on the global stage,” a statement from the Gambia National Olympic Committee, GNOC said.