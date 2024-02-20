GAMBIA TO AVOID PRELIMINARIES IN AFCON 2025 QUALIFIERS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has said despite the latest Fifa rankings in which the country suffered a drop, the national team will still go straight into the group stages of the Afcon 2025 qualifiers.

A statement from Football House said despite the drop, the Scorpions will not play in the preliminary stages of the next AFCON qualifiers the draw for which will take place today 20 February. ”The round will include the lowest eight ranked teams based on the latest Fifa ranking. Since The Gambia is still above that ranking, the Scorpions will go straight into the group stage of the qualifiers and would be hoping to land a favorable draw as we seek to secure a third straight Afcon appearance,” the GFF said.

The Afcon 2025 preliminary qualifying matches will be between 18 and 26 March.