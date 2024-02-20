GFF subvents members over D10M, explains why players association is left out

- Advertisement -

In line with its National Football Development programme 2022-2026 and the budget approved by its December 16 Annual General Meeting the Gambia Football Federation has given out a total of D10,706,250.00 to its members, namely clubs, regional and allied associations.

The money, it said, came from its first Fifa Operational Support and 1st division League sponsorship by Baluwo.

However, no money was given to the players association leading to questions from many quarters including members of the association.

The GFF responded that the players association would only be included if it organises a congress.

“The mandate of the current executive committee which was elected in 2018, expired more than two years ago.

It is against this background, that we have decided to withhold their subvention as a way of encouraging them to organise an elective congress to renew their mandate or usher in a new one.

Their subvention will be released as soon as the relevant legal requirement is met,” the GFF said.