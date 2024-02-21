Police arrest woman for staging D0.5M robbery

- Advertisement -

The Gambia police have issued a statement informing the public that on Saturday, February 17, they arrested and detained a woman at Bundung Police Station for staging a robbery, falsely claiming to have been robbed of D500,000.

According to the police, the unnamed woman reported to the police that she had been robbed of D500,000.

“However, during the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that she intended to deceive the police to avoid paying the money to her business partner. Further investigation revealed that the woman staged the robbery to cover up the embezzlement of her employer’s money. She confessed to staging the robbery herself with no third-party involvement. She has been detained while investigations continue,” the police statement concluded.