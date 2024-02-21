Mustapha Darboe quits Malagen

- Advertisement -

Multiple award-winning Gambian journalist, Mustapha K Darboe, has left Malagen, an investigative online medium he co-owned.

Mr Darboe has made name for himself in writing investigative stories, from corruption to rights violations.

His investigations into corruption in the fisheries sector led to the prosecution and conviction of former permanent secretary, Dr Bamba Banja, who has since been pardoned by President Adama Barrow.

In his letter of resignation addressed to Malagen co-founder Saikou Jammeh, Mr Darboe stated: “It has been over three years of great work together. When we conceived the idea of having Malagen, for me, it was as though the over-ambition of two teenagers deceived by the generosity of nature. We dared. It worked. Today, Malagen is a household name in The Gambia… For Malagen, this is our gift to The Gambia. My only share of it is to keep it alive. I claim nothing of it. All of it is yours to manage and do with it as you so wish. I move to something else.”

He concluded: “By this email, I am giving notice of my resignation from Malagen.”

Confirming to The Standard his shock exit from a thriving news outlet he midwifed, Mr Darboe tersely said: “My job as a journalist continues, not just with Malagen.”

Mustapha Darboe is widely admired for reviving investigative journalism in The Gambia. He has won many accolades, including the Africa Award for Investigative Journalism.