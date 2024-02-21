Amir applauds national dialogue

- Advertisement -

The amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in The Gambia, Baba Trawally, has commended the president, political party leaders, religious leaders, elders and all other stakeholders for taking part in the ongoing national dialogue.

In a statement issued on the occasion of The Gambia’s 59th independence anniversary, Amir Trawally expressed his hope that if the recommendations of the dialogue are implemented, they will take country to “newer levels and open many other opportunities and promote peace”.

He stated: “We may have differences and divergent views, opinions and beliefs but we should always see The Gambia first and whenever it comes to The Gambia, we should leave all our differences behind and unite to take the country forward. The foundations we lay today will be our legacy and if we lay a good foundation, our future generations will always be grateful to us.

“We are very much pleased and grateful to Allah Almighty for blessing us with the opportunity to witness yet another independence anniversary. On Sunday, 18 February 2024, our country celebrated its 59th independence anniversary. This is indeed a very big achievement for all of us, because we are witnessing this occasion in a state of peace, harmony, brotherhood and stability. This should draw our attention to the importance of maintaining and nurturing the great asset we have as a country which is peace.

“By the grace of Allah Almighty, we have been witnessing and enjoying peace in this country and despite out differences, ethnicity, religion, believe, faith, political affiliation, we continue to live side by side as one people and as brothers and sisters. We should always continue this spirit and we should find avenues where we can continue and promote the peaceful atmosphere that we enjoy.

“We have seen and witnessed many unfortunate events taking place in the country and it is our collective responsibilities to wipe out crime and insecurity in our communities and environments. We should all be vigilant and work hand-in-hand with law enforcement agencies and always be alert for our individual and national security.

“Every citizen and resident of this nation has a role to play and that role is to always make sure that we maintain the peace and harmony of this country and work towards her development, progress and prosperity.

“May Allah Almighty encompass and embrace The Gambia with His grace and mercy and raise the country to higher heights, success and progress in brotherhood and unity and may He be our helper and always be with us all and make us continue to enjoy and cherish the existing peace, security, stability and prosperity forever and ever.”