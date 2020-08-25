31 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Gambia to hold 6th National Internet Governance Forum

Press release

The Gambia will hold the 6th annual Internet Governance Forum the event is being organized through a multi-stakeholder National Steering Committee with a secretariat supported by the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure.

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) serves to bring people together from various stakeholder groups as equals, in discussions on public policy issues relating to the Internet. While there is no negotiated outcome, the IGF informs and inspires those with policy-making power in both the public and private sectors.

“The event will present a virtual  dialogue to discuss the immediate  need to implement policies that ensures  inclusion in connection to the internet in a dire time of the pandemic  where the internet provides a crucial link to information that helps us keep our families healthy and safe during this global health crisis, while tapping into the information  and data authenticity in the Gambia.,” said National Chair Adama Jallow.

This year’s event will be held on the 26th and 27th August, 2020 virtually for the first time.

The National IGF is organized under the overarching theme and a main session of: “Digital Inclusion in The Gambia in Times of COVID-19”. The Virtual meeting will also feature two sub-themes as sessions with panels on:

Impact of Social Media on Mis-Information and Fake News in relation to Elections 2021

Privacy and Data Protection within the Gambia.

The forum aimed at converging 200 participants drawn from national, regional, youth representatives, government, civil society organizations, academia and the private sector in a dialogue on current and emerging issues to help shape the internet in The Gambia.

