Gambia to host OMVG summit Saturday

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia will host the 11th ordinary summit of the heads of state of the subregional body, the Organisation for the Gambia River Basin (OMVG), a statement from the government spokesman announced yesterday.

The summit under the chairmanship of President Barrow takes place on Saturday. It will bring together heads of state from the four member nations – Senegal, Guinea Conakry, The Gambia and Guinea Bissau.

The Banjul summit will renew the leadership of the OMVG’s highest decision-making bodies and the management of the Sambagalou Dam and the Power Transmission Network.

The OMVG was established in 1978 and has over the past decades played a crucial role in promoting regional integration and addressing the shared challenges of energy access, agriculture, environmental conservation and socio economic developments.