2 municipal police officers accuse KMC heads of favouritism

By Arret Jatta

Superintendent Samba Saidy and Kebba Njie, both serving members of the Kanifing Municipal Council Police Unit, have accused the management of the KMC of favouritism and unfair promotions of undeserving police officers.

The witnesses said the commissioner of the Municipal Police Unit and his deputy were unilaterally appointed without following due process.

Kebba Njie told the commission: “He [Malamin Ceesay] alone was doing this recommendation. He does not consult anybody. We met the former Commissioner Dembo Sanneh about this issue and he told us in a local language that the mayor has trust in this man [Ceesay] and not go and we should just hold on to God for help anywhere to complain about unfair treatment,” the first witness said.

He explained that the first case of the alleged favoritism was the promotion of one Sainey Sanyang, the current deputy commissioner of the Municipal Police Unit. The second was the appointment of the Commissioner of the Municipal Police Unit, Malamin Ceesay.

Samba Saidy, the second witness, also told the commission that the appointment of Sanyang was based on nepotism.

He added that Commissioner Ceesay, former CEO Kajali Janneh and Mayor Talib Bensouda worked together to appoint Sanyang even though they knew he was not fit for the job.

He said Sanyang started as a watchman at KMC.

“We have more qualifications, we served longer than him, and we have more experience than Sainey Sanyang,” Saidy contended.

Saidy continued that there was a newspaper publication advertising the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police which he and Kebba Njie applied for and were interviewed but Sainey ended up getting the job.

“The position was cooked for him. He used to visit the Office of the Mayor at the time,” Mr Saidy said.