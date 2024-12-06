Deputy police chief warns gender-based violence ‘alarmingly prevalent’ in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Assistant Inspector general of police Ebrima Bah has warned that gender-based violence still remains “alarmingly prevalent” across all quarters of society in The Gambia.

AIG Bah made this remark at a security sector sensitisation forum on gender-based violence organised by the UN Office in Banjul as part of events to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The event engages security sector actors in discussions and training to strengthen their capacity to prevent and effectively respond to GBV cases.

According to AIG Bah, gender-based violence continues to gain momentum with rising cases on a daily basis hence the need to beef capacity building for law enforcement agencies who are critical actors in the eradication of sexual and gender-based violence and to ensure gender equality.

“As law enforcement, we occupy very significant roles in the criminal justice system of The Gambia. All of us can unite in the elimination of violence against women and girls making use of the existing laws and other legal instruments related to gender-based violence and violence against women and children. The Gambia Police Force strongly believes in and advocates for the welfare and rights of women and children, hence the formation and existence of gender and child welfare departments within all our establishments.

The deputy police chief reiterated the Police high command’s commitment to supporting the female police network in the fight against GBV.

Karl Fredrick Paul, the UN country representative to The Gambia, disclosed that nearly half of women aged 15 to 49 in The Gambia have experienced physical violence at least once in their lives.

“These numbers are not just statistics — they are stories of pain, resilience, and the urgent need for change,” he said.