Barrow inspects EPC road projects

As part of his Meet-the-Peoples Tour, President Adama Barrow on Tuesday visited

the EPC Roads Projects at its Farato Bojang Kunda end. EPC means engineering, procurement, and construction and it is a turnkey contract where construction works are carried out by the private sector on large-scale and complex infrastructure projects.

The 23.9km road project is divided into five sections: Farato Bojang Kunda– Bafuloto (6km); Lamin – Babylon – Makumbaya (6km); Tabokoto Abuko -Banjulinding is (3.7 km); Wellingara Kunkujang Keitaya (4.2km) and Wellingara – Abuko Abattoir (4km).

The project is a double surface dressing road with two lanes of carriage, parking spaces, sidewalks, and paved shoulders, including drainage facilities and streetlights.

At the site President Barrow commended the contractors for the incredible work which is 40% completed. He reiterated his government’s determination to accelerate infrastructural development for sustainable growth and economic development. On the same day at a general meeting at Sinchu Alagie, the president promised to extend infrastructural development to other parts of the Old Yundum constituency. He also used the opportunity to present a cheque for over D5 million matching grants to 14 individuals in poultry, vegetable production and rice cultivation.