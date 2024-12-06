11 new Peace Corps volunteers sworn-in

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

At least eleven new Peace Corps volunteers from the US have officially taken oath to begin work in The Gambia. The volunteers will live and work in local communities in the Lower River Region in the areas of agriculture and health.

Prior to the swearing-in ceremony held in Kiang Massembeh, the volunteers underwent a 10-week intensive pre-service training of local languages, culture, health, safety and security among others to help them adapt to local communities.

Peace Corps Gambia country director, Siiri Morley, expressed her gratitude to the government, communities and families in The Gambia for successfully hosting Peace Corps in their collective efforts to better serve humanity and communities.

She emphasised that the Peace Corps founding mission is to promote world peace and friendship among all countries.

The chief political and economic officer at the US Embassy in Banjul, Rebecca Taylor, said the Peace Corps signify and facilitates true understanding and friendship between the people of The Gambia and the United States of America. “Our Peace Corps volunteers are shining examples of the spirit of volunteerism and community service, which have long been a defining characteristic of American society. Since our country’s founding, volunteer work has been our lifeblood, helping to improve people’s lives, unite our communities and strengthen our democracy.”

Welcoming the new volunteers, Mustapha Drammeh, deputy director general at the Department of Agriculture, stated that the partnership with the Peace Corps volunteers and the government and people of The Gambia dates back to the late 1960s and since then the partnership has been continuing growing from strength to strength.

“Communities, farmers, institutions, agencies, and NGOs, that have benefited from PC Volunteers services are increasing. It is almost impossible to go to any Gambian community which has not benefited or meet any Gambian farmer who has not worked with or been taught and trained by a Peace Corps volunteer. This incredible collaboration and support can only be attainable in a meaningful, mutual, and symbiotic partnership,” Drammeh added.