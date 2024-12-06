China gives 10 scholarships to USET students

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in The Gambia on Wednesday awarded scholarships to 10 students to pursue various degree programmes at the University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology (USET).

Speaking at the award ceremony, the deputy vice chancellor of USET Prof. Ado Yusuf Abdulfatah said; “It is with great privilege that I stand here to express our heartfelt gratitude to the ambassador and the government of the People’s Republic of China. Your belief in the transformative power of education and your unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of deserving scholars is nothing short of inspiring.”

- Advertisement -

He said the scholarships are also a testament of China’s values to international cooperation and goodwill in line with existing bilateral agreement with Gambia.

The ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Liu Jin, emphasised that the Chinese government attaches great importance to technical, vocational education and training and views skills work as one of the forces underpinning China’s economic growth and innovation. He reiterated his government’s continuous support to The Gambia’s higher education sector.

The minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Prof. Pierre Gomez, also expressed his immense gratitude to the Chinese Embassy for the scholarship which “symbolises hope, opportunity, and the promise of a brighter future for the students.”

- Advertisement -

Abisatou Cham, a recipient of the scholarship delivered the vote of thanks.