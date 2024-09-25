Gambia urges world leaders to uphold human rights at UNGA

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Government, through the Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie, at the Summit for the Future yesterday, urged leaders to reinforce their multilateral principles of upholding human rights.

The Summit of the Future brought together 130 country delegations, including heads of state, prime ministers, ministers, and international organizations, to discuss the future of the world by assessing Agenda 2030 and strategies for countries to work together for a better future.

Speaking on behalf of the Gambia Government, Minister Badjie said, “solidarity and respect for human dignity must underpin our collective actions and commitments at all levels, be it regional or global. Let us accelerate our commitment to reinforcing our multilateral principles of upholding human rights, sustaining peace, and driving sustainable development.”

These principles, he said, are and should remain the bedrock of their efforts.

The theme of the summit, “Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow,” Minister Badjie said, is both timely and relevant. “It is particularly relevant at this critical moment when the world, especially the Global South, is grappling with persistent essential challenges, including escalating regional tension and instability, such as the ongoing crises in Ukraine, Palestine, and the Sahel region. These have led to increased displacement of people, particularly women and children, further depressing the economies of developing countries.”

He added that the Summit of the Future demonstrates their collective will to strengthen multilateralism and represents a significant opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to addressing shared global challenges as they engage in discussions on enhancing multilateralism and transforming global governance in the coming days.

He highlighted that youths continue to face a structural shortage of decent employment opportunities, compounded by global economic uncertainties, making it challenging for governments to tap into their potential.

“In our collective response to tackling these complex challenges, the need for multilateral cooperation with a holistic approach built on dialogue, common understanding, solidarity, and shared responsibilities is essential for safeguarding global stability and ensuring the SDGs are achievable within this decade,” he stressed.

The government of The Gambia, however, reaffirms its commitment to strengthening international cooperation to ensure that the goals of this summit are realized and built upon for a better future.