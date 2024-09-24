Gambia in Amilcar Cabral basketball final

- Advertisement -

The Gambia U-21 basketball team advanced to the final of the Amilcar Cabral U-21 basketball tournament currently on in Guinea Bissau, after a historic 52-43 victory over Senegal. This historic win marks the first time The Gambia has triumphed over Senegal in an official basketball competition, solidifying it as a defining moment in the country’s sports history.

The game was a tightly contested affair, with The Gambia showing resilience and skill to fend off Senegal’s strong push. This second consecutive victory further boosts the team’s confidence as they prepare for the upcoming group game against Guinea-Bissau’s B team, despite having already secured their spot in the final.

The Gambian team’s success and performance positions it as a strong contender for the tournament’s title, and the entire nation is behind the young athletes as they chase basketball glory in Bissau.

National Sports Council