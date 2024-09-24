WAFU- A U-20:GAMBIA, SIERRALEONE IN SEMIS TOMORROW Kick Off 1 PM

- Advertisement -

With just two points, The Young Scorpions have reached the semifinals of the Wafu- A Under-20 championship in Monrovia.

The team drew Mali -0-0 on Sunday in its second and final group match, following an opening draw against champions Senegal.

With Mauritania withdrawn from the group, the battle turned to a three-horse race with Senegal finishing top with 4 points, Gambia 2 and Mali 1 point.

In the semifinal tomorrow, The Gambia will hope to beat Sierra Leone to not just book a place in the final but also a place in the African Youth championship. Only the finalists qualify for the continental championship.

The Gambia made the cut and even proceeded to the world under-20 cup in Argentina the last time round. Coach Aboulie Bojang is settling for nothing short of that feat in this current championship.

Coach Lie Bojang said his team has a good number of goal scorers and he is confident about the semifinal because the match is important in many ways including a chance to go to the Afcon Under-20.

He said his team has improved against Senegal this year, drawing them 2-2, after losing against them twice in the last Under-20 championship, at Wafu and Afcon.

“I am comfortable with our tactical organization and our goal scoring potentials because we have a good number of strikers as you can see from our match against Senegal and the friendly against Liberia and even in the draw against Mali, we created chances, though our style was a bit defensive so that we don’t concede any goal,” he said.

“There is no small team in African football now but we are determined to get to the final,” said a GFF official with the team in Monrovia.