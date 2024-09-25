CG Darboe addresses training of customs officers on AfCFTA

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe yesterday addressed a workshop focused on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for customs officers. Organised by the ministry of trade, the workshop aims to enhance the officers’ understanding of preferential rules of origin, crucial for effective implementation of AfCFTA.

Commissioner General Darboe emphasised the importance of training in improving operational efficiency and facilitating trade within the region. He highlighted that such initiatives are vital for aligning GRA practices with international standards, ultimately benefiting The Gambia’s economic landscape and regional integration efforts.

He said the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is a groundbreaking initiative designed to create a single market for goods and services across the African continent.

“The Gambia, recognising the immense potential of this agreement, signed the AfCFTA in 2018 and ratified it in 2019. Since then, our government has been actively working to align our national laws and regulations with the provisions of the Agreement. This includes the validation of our National AfCFTA Implementation Strategy and the harmonisation of our trade policies, procedures and regulations with the AfCFTA.”

He said the AfCFTA represents a historic milestone for the African continent, as it seeks to integrate the economies of all 55-member states into one continental market.

This, CG Darboe added, will not only boost intra-African trade, but also accelerate economic growth, industrialisation, and job creation.

“If fully realised, the AfCFTA will position Africa as a major global trading block, increase intra-African trade, and open up new opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and consumers across the continent. Today’s workshop highlights the pivotal role Customs officials and other border agencies play in making this vision a reality,” he said.

Addressing the customs officers directly, CD Darboe said: “As gatekeepers of our borders, you are responsible for enforcing trade regulations, collecting customs duties, and facilitating the smooth movement of goods. The success of the AfCFTA hinges on the efficiency and effectiveness of your work at the border posts and therefore the need to organise this workshop to sensitise border officers on the rules and procedures of the Agreement.”

The workshop is also designed to equip customs officers and other security agencies with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of the AfCFTA and ensure its smooth operation.

“By fully understanding the rules, procedures, and benefits of the AfCFTA, you will be in a better position to facilitate trade, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and ultimately contribute to economic growth. This workshop should serve as a platform for knowledge sharing and capacity building, laying the groundwork for the full implementation of the AfCFTA in The Gambia,” Mr Darboe added.

At the Gambia Revenue Authority, CG Darboe added, “We are committed to supporting this national strategy and ensuring that our customs operations align with the requirements of the agreement”.

“We will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Trade and other key stakeholders to create a conducive environment for trade and investment in The Gambia. I would like to thank the organizers of this workshop for their hard work and dedication and the resource persons for generously sharing their time and expertise to make this workshop a success,” he stated.