Gambia, US governments commemorate Bronx fire that killed 17 Gambians

BANJUL, 16 January 2023: The Government of The Gambia and The Gambia Soninke Community Soumpoo do Khatie with the United States Ambassador to The Gambia, on Friday 13th January 2023 held a meeting to mark the 1st Anniversary of the New York Twin Tower fire incident that claimed the lives of 17 Gambians in Bronx City, New York on 9th January 2022.

The solemn convergence also acknowledged the honour bestowed on the late Alhaji Abdoulie Touray by the United States Government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by Honourable Dr. Mamadou Tangara expressed thanks and appreciation to the United States Government particularly Honorable Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City and Her Excellency Ambassador Sharon L. Cromer on behalf of the government and the people of The Gambia for the invaluable support rendered to the survivors, victims’ families and general Gambian community in New York during those difficult times. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the commitment of the government of The Gambia to strengthen ties with the government of the United States of America.

The US Ambassador to The Gambia, Her Excellency Ambassador Sharon L. Cromer, expressed condolences to the government and the people of The Gambia and the Gambian community in New York. She reiterated the United States’ commitment to continue supporting the survivors and families of the victims in New York and The Gambia.

In the same vein, the Sarahuli delegation, led by Mr. Alhaji Basirou Jawara, extended profound appreciation to The Gambia and the United States governments for the timely and prompt assistance rendered during the incident whilst requesting assistance for the families of the victims who have been stranded in The Gambia to return to the United States. They recognized the kind gesture of the United States government of naming 181 street in New York after the late Abdoulie Touray, the first Gambian believed to have settled there in honour of the victims.