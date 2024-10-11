GAMBIA VS MADAGASCAR ROUND ONE

- Advertisement -

Kickoff 14hrs Casablanca, Morocco

Match preview and team news

By Joshua Ojele

- Advertisement -

Madagascar and Gambia will be looking to secure their first win in Group A of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they square off at the Stade Larbi Zaouli on today.

Romuald Rakotondrabe’s men have failed to win any of their last 12 AFCON qualifying matches since November 2019 and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Madagascar failed to get up and running in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on September 9 when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Comoros at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi.

- Advertisement -

In an action-packed contest, Carolus Andria opened the scoring with an 11th-minute strike but Comoros midfielder Youssouf M’Changama scored on the stroke of half time to force a share of the spoils.

This followed a gut-wrenching 1-0 defeat against Tunisia in their Group A opener on September 5, when Ferjani Sassi netted in the eighth minute of stoppage time to hand the Eagles of Carthage a last-gasp victory on home turf.

Rakotondrabe’s men have now failed to win any of their last 12 AFCON qualifying games, losing six and picking up six draws since claiming back-to-back victories over Ethiopia and Niger back in November 2019.

Madagascar will now look to build on September’s result against Comoros as they eye a first AFCON appearance since their debut campaign in 2019, when they reached the quarter-finals before falling to a 3-0 loss at the hands of Tunisia.

Gambia

Like today’s opponents, Gambia were denied their first win in their race for a place in Morocco last time out as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Tunisia when the two nations squared off at the Stade El Abdi.

The Scorpions cancelled out Ali Abdi’s 11th-minute opener and end the first half level but Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane struck in the 75th minute to fire Tunisia to a hard-fought victory.

Prior to that, the Scorpions fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Comoros in their 2025 AFCON qualifying opener on September 4, when Youssouf M’Changama and Musa Barrow scored for either side to force a share of the spoils.

Johnny McKinstry’s men have now failed to win nine of their last outings across all competitions, claiming two draws and losing seven, including three back-to-back defeats in Group C the 2023 AFCON where they finished rock-bottom back in January.

Gambia’s only win in that time came on June 8, when they thrashed Seychelles 5-1 at the Berkane Municipal Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they have managed just three points from four games to sit fifth in Group F.

Team news

Madagascar have called up 27 players for October’s qualifying double-header against Gambia, with Rakotondrabe sticking with the majority of the players called up during September’s international break.

We expect an unchanged centre-back pairing of Louis Demoleon and Sochaux man Thomas Fontaine while skipper Ibrahim Amada, Johan N’Zi and Rayan Raveloson, who has 33 senior caps since his debut in June 2019, should team up at the centre of the park.

Up top, veteran striker Andria netted his 11th goal for the Barea against Comoros last time round and the 37-year-old should lead the attack once again alongside Arnaud Randrianantenaina and Loic Lapoussin.

Gambia

As for Gambia, McKinstry has named 23 players for their upcoming qualifying games, including the likes of Ablie Jallow, skipper Omar Colley and Brighton and Hove Albion forward Yankuba Minteh.

Caykur Rizespor striker Sowe opened his account for the Scorpions against Tunisia last time out and the 30-year-old should lead the attack once again, alongside Minteh and Alieu Fadera.

Racing Santander’s Suleiman Camara and Swindon Town man Saidou Khan are two of four new faces in the Gambia squad and they could be handed their senior debut at the Stade Larbi Zaouli.

Madagascar possible starting lineup:

Laiton; Gueguen, Demoleon, Fontaine, Fortun; Raveloson, Amada, N’Zi; Lapoussin, Andria, Randrianantenaina

Gambia possible starting lineup:

Sibi; Ceesay, Gomez, Colley, Touray; Darboe, Barry, Barrow; Minteh, Fadera, Sowe

Kick off 14 hrs