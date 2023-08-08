GAMBIAN ATHLETES TO C|WEALTH YOUTH GAMES STRANDED

The Gambia National Olympic Committee, GNOC which coordinates Gambia’s participation in Commonwealth Games, yesterday held an emergency meeting to discuss the apparent failure of most members of the Gambian team to get to the youth games in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to reliable sources the first batch of Gambian delegation including officials and few athletes managed to reach the games, but a second batch, comprising the athletics coach and most athletes got stranded in Dakar, Senegal and have since returned home. Our source said the team faced visa difficulties for its transit journey through Europe. The GNOC said it will come up with a statement on the matter after the emergency meeting.